Watch: Tory heckler attempts to interrupt Suella Braverman speech

A Conservative member of the London Assembly was escorted out of the Tory party conference after he appeared to heckle Suella Braverman's speech on Tuesday, 3 October.

Andrew Boff was led away by police after declaring "there's no such thing as gender ideology" while the home secretary was speaking about "those who fail to conform" are "chased out of their jobs for saying that a man can't be a woman" when "the left gets the upper hand."

Ms Braverman continued with her speech after Mr Boff was led away.