Taliban ‘will respect rights of women’ in Afghanistan, spokesperson says

A Taliban spokesman has told the BBC that the group “will respect rights of women” when it takes control of Afghanistan , as they enter Kabul with the previous regime reportedly getting prepared to concede power.

A spokesperson for the Taliban, Suhail Shaheen, told BBC News: “We will respect rights of women...our policy is that women will have access to education and work, to wear the hijab.”

This is despite reports on Saturday (14 August) that women were sent home from their jobs in fallen provinces, and told to leave universities in some instances.