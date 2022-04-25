TalkTV: Rupert Murdoch’s new TV channel launches

Rupert Murdoch's News UK has launched its brand new TV channel, Talk TV.

The channel launched on Monday (25 April) with three primetime shows fronted by Tom Newton-Dunn, Piers Morgan and Sharon Osbourne.

Morgan's interview with former US president Donald Trump is due to be aired on Monday evening.

Morgan shared a clip of the interview before the show aired, appearing to show Trump storming off the set, however Trump's team leaked an audio clip of them telling Morgan he asked his last question "four times."

