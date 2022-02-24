Tanks appear to cross Belarus Russia and Ukraine border into Senkivka

A new clip appears to show huge military tanks crossing the border into Ukraine.

CNN reporter Erin McLaughlin spoke earlier today about the ongoing attacks towards the Ukraine, live from Kyiv.

Footage appears to show tanks crossing the Belarus, Russia and Ukraine border, heading into Senkivka.

Senkivka is the land three-way border crossing between Ukraine with Russia and Belarus on the Ukrainian side, just north of the village of Senkivka.

McLaughlin stated it's unclear as of yet whether the tanks belong to Russia or to Belarus.