James Cleverly suggests the media is to blame for 45p tax rate U-turn

James Cleverly has blamed the media for the government's tumultuous U-turn on plans to scrap the 45p tax rate for the highest earners in the UK.

Kwasi Kwarteng astonishingly backtracked on the policy, which was announced as part of the "mini-budget" on 23 September.

Branding the 45p tax rate cut as the "smallest element" of a "really significant support package," the foreign secretary accused the media of instigating the U-turn on the policy.

“You guys were constantly talking about the 45p tax rate, which is why we had to take it away,” Mr Cleverly said.

