Lost teenager clinging to kayak rescued after treading water for 12 hours in Pacific

A teenager who had been clinging to a kayak for around 12 hours in the Pacific Ocean was rescued after getting separated from his group on Thursday (17 October).

An air crew from the US Coast Guard directed good Samaritans to the location of the 17-year-old, who was holding on to the vessel offshore from the War Memorial Natatorium in Honolulu, Hawaii.

Officials said an off-duty Honolulu Ocean Safety Department lifeguard rescued the teenager, who got separated from his paddling group and had been missing since about 6:30pm on Wednesday.