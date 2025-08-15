This is the heroic moment a man breaks through a submerged car’s window to pull out a woman who was trapped inside during the Chattanooga floods.

Footage taken by a witness on Tuesday (12 August) shows the man dragging the trapped woman through the window, after he used a rock to smash it open.

Heavy rain and flash floods battered southern Tennessee earlier this week, with a state of emergency declared around Chattanooga as rescue workers spent hours helping residents flee flooded homes and vehicles.

A mother, father, and child died when an uprooted tree fell on their car on Wednesday (13 August).