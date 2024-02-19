Water shoots into air as huge leak forces road closure

A major water leak disrupted streets in College Station, Texas, close to Texas A&M University, on Sunday 18 February.

Footage shared on social media by the College Station Police Department shows water rushing into the air, flooding Rock Prairie Road at Bachman Park.

“Please be patient and find an alternate route as crews work to fix this,” the department wrote, on a Facebook post that has been viewed nearly 25,000 times.

The leak caused a swift and substantial decrease in water pressure across the area, according to reports.