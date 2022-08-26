Texas woman launches vile racist attack in carpark

A woman launched an abhorrent racist attack on a group of women of South Asian descent in Texas car park on Wednesday, 24 August.

Rani Banerjee and three of her friends were subjected to racial slurs and physical assault after having dinner in Plano.

Police have identified the suspect in the case as Esmeralda Upton, 58, of Plano. She is the subject of an ongoing investigation and may face hate crime charges.

"We were shocked by the racial slurs that she used and combative attitude,” Ms Banerjee told TV station WFAA.

