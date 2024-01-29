A British base jumper has died in Pattaya, Thailand after his parachute failed to open during a stunt.

The man has been identified in media reports as Nathy Odinson, 33, a skydiver and base jumper who shared photos and videos of his stunts to a Facebook page with 10,000 followers.

Police say they were called to a 29-storey building in Pattaya’s beach resort area at about 7:30pm on Saturday 27 January, after witnesses saw a man crashing to the ground through a tree.

They said that Odinson had gained access to the roof of the building with some friends, who were filming the stunt for social media.

“We are supporting the family of a British man who has died in Thailand,” a Foreign Office spokesperson said.