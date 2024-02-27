Pickup truck crashes through shop kitchen and narrowly misses cook

Watch the moment an out-of-control pickup truck crashed through a shop kitchen and narrowly missed a cook.

CCTV footage shows the vehicle slamming open the gates, which was only two steps away from the worker carrying vegetables in Rayong, Thailand.

The driver emerged from the wrecked car shaken but unscathed as he was wearing a seatbelt.

He agreed to pay for the cost of repairing the shop.

Thailand has one of the world’s highest road accident rates, leading to thousands of deaths every year.