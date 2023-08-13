Footage captures the terrifying moment a freak waterspout tornado flipped over a boat, leaving two people missing and six injured in Thailand.

The ferry was returning from taking passengers whale watching on the estuary of a river in Phetchaburi province when the twister zipped towards them.

Footage shows the waterspout hurling debris across the water as the captain desperately tried to steer away from the tornado.

However, the full force of the wind smashed into the wooden motorboat - dramatically capsizing it in front of shocked onlookers.

Passengers scrambled to find the shore and six were pulled alive from the river.