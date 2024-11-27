Video shows man climbing out of moving Arizona roller coaster after safety bar scare

A man climbed out of a moving roller coaster at the Castles N’ Coasters amusement park in Phoenix, Arizona, terrifying footage shows.

The unnamed individual told NBC News affiliate KPNX: “We get just about to the top and I hear a click different from the click of the chain taking us up and so I checked my lap bar one last time and it released.”

He then decided to climb out of the ride.

The man said his safety bar was not physically checked by staff before the roller coaster departed.

The Independent has contacted Castles N’ Coasters for comment.