Theresa May on bizarre moment Donald Trump held her hand at Blenheim Palace

Former Prime Minister Theresa May has spoken of the bizarre moment Donald Trump held her hands at their meeting at Blenheim Palace.

Mrs May appeared on ITV’s Lorraine show on Wednesday, to promote her new book, The Abuse of Power, which is released later this month.

When asked about her encounter with the former US president, Mrs May said: “It was really strange.

“He said to me there was a slope and to take care and then suddenly he grabbed my hand.

“I wasn’t sure whether he was doing that to support me or if he thought I could support him.”