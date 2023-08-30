Bungling thief runs straight into police officers after stealing Lurpak butter

This is the moment a bungling thief steals two packets of Lurpak butter from a shop before running directly into two police officers.

Kirk Wharton, 33, hid the packs of butter under his coat but didn’t notice an officer inside the Co-op shop in Nottingham, who happened to be investigating a spate of thefts he had committed.

Wharton spotted the officer and dashed for the door but bumped into two more officers at the entrance om 15 August.

Wharton, of no fixed address, admitted 25 thefts totalling approximately £2,250 and was jailed for 22 weeks at Nottingham Crown Court.