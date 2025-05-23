A thief was recorded on camera breaking into an ambulance and stealing a paramedics’ bag as they treated a patient.

The hooded figure is seen sitting near the ambulance in Harlow, Essex before smashing a window and hoisting themselves inside, where they stayed for a few moments before exiting with a black backpack in hand.

The London Ambulance Service said that the damage inflicted to the ambulance meant it is now out of service whilst it is repaired.

Witnesses are being urged to come forward to the Met Police with any information.