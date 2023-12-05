Train fare dodger who boasted about not buying tickets on TikTok caught and fined

A fare evader who shared TikTok tips on how to avoid paying for train journeys has been caught and fined by East Midlands Railway (EMR).

The fraudulent passenger shared numerous videos on her social media account boasting about how she avoided paying and urged her followers to do the same.

An investigation from EMR and the British Transport Police led to the prosecution of the fare evader, with her receiving a £773 fine and a criminal record.

She was prosecuted under the Regulation of Railways Act.