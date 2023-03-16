TikTok banned from UK government devices, Oliver Dowden announces

TikTok has been banned from government electronic devices, the Cabinet Office has announced.

Speaking in the House of Commons, Oliver Dowden confirmed the decision had been taken after a security review that looked at the potential vulnerability of government data from social media apps.

“This is a precautionary move, we know that there is already limited use of TikTok across government, but it is also good cyber-hygiene,” Mr Dowden said.

“This ban applies to government corporate devices within ministerial and non-ministerial departments, but will not extend to personal devices of government employees or ministers, or the general public.”

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.