Tim Walz joins TikTok with guest appearance from dog, Scout

Tim Walz’s dog Scout made a special appearance in his first-ever TikTok video posted on Friday, 16 August.

Kamala Harris’s VP pick introduced himself on the platform with a short clip filmed next to the Mississippi River.

The clip comes months after Joe Biden signed a law seeking to force ByteDance, TikTok’s China-based owner, to sell the video-sharing platform.

Ms Harris said in March: “We do not intend to ban TikTok.

“We need to deal with the owner and we have national security concerns about the owner of TikTok, but we have no intention to ban TikTok.”