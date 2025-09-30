Tina Turner statue honouring late singer goes viral as fans label it ‘a travesty’

A statue of Tina Turner honouring the late singer in her hometown has gone viral as outraged fans label it a ‘travesty’ and ‘a hate crime’.

On Saturday (27 September), a 10ft monument was unveiled in Brownsville, Tennessee, as part of an annual ceremony to honour the star, who died in 2023.

The statue, designed by Atlanta-based sculptor Fred Ajanogha, shows Turner mid-performance as she strikes a pose with a microphone.

Fans quickly took to social media to blast the sculpture. “That Tina Turner statue is a tragedy. She deserves better,” one person said, whilst another added: “A travesty. Did the artist even look at a photograph of the real Tina Turner?"