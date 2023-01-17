Moment Indiana toddler waves loaded gun in apartment hallway on live TV

A toddler shown waving and pulling the trigger of a handgun on live police TV show on Saturday, January 14.

The young child is seen brandishing the weapon in an apartment hallway in Beech Grove, Indiana.

A 45-year-old man has been arrested and faces a charge of felony neglect of a child dependent, according to a police report obtained by CNN affiliate WTHR.

The report said that a 9mm gun found at the scene had a loaded, 15-round magazine but no rounds in its chamber.

Sign up for our newsletters.