Toddler rescued from balcony as massive fire rages inside apartment

A little boy trapped on a balcony with a massive fire raging inside the apartment behind him was rescued in China.

Footage shows the youngster standing on the corner of the third-floor balcony of the burning building in Zhanjiang, Guangdong province on 19 July.

Thick smoke billowed from the balcony as the frightened boy walked back and forth, searching for help. Several people set up a metal ladder underneath the burning apartment and eventually managed to reach the helpless toddler.