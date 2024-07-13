Tony Blair joins celebrities at lavish Ambani wedding in India

Tony Blair was among guests who attended the wedding of the youngest son of Mukesh Ambani, Asia’s richest man, in India on Friday, 12 July.

The former British prime minister and his wife, Cherie Blair, were among celebrities such as Boris Johnson, the Kardashians, and John Cena who witnessed Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant tie the knot.

Friday's wedding rituals were the culmination of months of events that featured performances by pop stars including Rihanna and Justin Bieber.

Mukesh Ambani, 66, is the world’s ninth richest man with a net worth of $116 billion, according to Forbes.