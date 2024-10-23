Top Gun stunt flight instructor’s plane hurtles towards ground before deadly crash

A Top Gun: Maverick flight instructor’s small plane hurtled towards the ground before crashing in New Mexico on Sunday, 20 October, footage shows.

Charles Thomas “Chuck” Coleman died on board a monoplane when it crashed during the Las Cruces Air and Space Expo, city officials said.

Mr Coleman was an accomplished pilot who had performed stunts at hundreds of air shows.

He was performing aerobatics on Sunday when the plane crashed about a half-mile west of the airport, authorities said.