Tornado barrels through Indiana battering Salem with 90mph winds

Footage shows the terrifying moment a massive tornado was spotted barrelling through a parking lot in Salem, Indiana, on Monday, 7 August.

A video shared on social media by firefighter Max T. Gamble shows the destructive tornado ripping through the parking lot in Salem.

Severe storms hit southern Indiana, causing damage to multiple homes on the west side of Hayesville and power outages in some areas.

At least one tornado was detected among the storms as the tornado reached a maximum speed of 90 mph, according to the National Weather Service.