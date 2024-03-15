Homes flattened as tornado rips through Ohio’s Logan County

Severe storms with probable tornadoes tore through several central US states, damaging homes and businesses and killing at least three people on Thursday evening (14 March).

Destruction and injuries or deaths were reported in Ohio, Kentucky, Indiana and Arkansas.

As the extent of the damage came into focus Friday, it appeared the worst hit was the Indian Lake area in Ohio’s Logan County, northwest of Columbus.

Footage shows the damage to homes and structures, with debris scattered across roads.

Tornadoes were also suspected in Illinois and Missouri.