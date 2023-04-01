A monster storm system, spawning several deadly tornadoes, tore through the US south and midwest on Friday shredding homes and shopping centres in its path.

Footage captures damaged vehicles and debris strewn across the states after being battered by the deadly storm.

One person has been killed and 28 others injured after the roof of a theatre in Illinois collapsed during a heavy metal concert.

The town of Wynne in north-eastern Arkansas was also devastated, and officials reported two dead there, along with destroyed homes and people trapped in the debris.

