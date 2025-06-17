135-year-old tortoise becomes a father for the first time

A tortoise at a Miami zoo marked a double milestone on Sunday (15 June) - turning 135 years old and celebrating his first Father’s Day.

Goliath, a 234-kilogram Galapagos tortoise who is also Zoo Miami’s oldest resident, became a dad for the first time on 4 June.

Footage shared by Zoo Miami shows the hatchling emerging from its nest and taking its first steps after 128 days of incubation.

Goliath hatched on Santa Cruz Island in the Galapagos sometime between 1885 and 1890, whilst the mother, Sweet Pea, is estimated to be between 85 and 100 years old.

Zoo officials have submitted an application to Guinness World Records to recognise Goliath as the world's "Oldest First-Time Father” and Goliath and Sweat Pea as the world’s "Oldest First-Time Parents."