Tory MP Jonathan Gullis taunted by Labour’s Jonathan Ashworth: ‘You’d be toast’

Conservative MP Jonathan Gullis was mocked by Labour’s Jonathan Ashworth as Tory councillors lost seats across the country in the local elections.

Mr Ashworth goaded the Tory deputy chairman during the BBC’s local election results programme in the early hours of Friday morning (3 May).

After seeing that the Tory police and crime commissioner in Lincolnshire had managed to hang on, despite a 16 per cent swing to Labour, Mr Ashworth said: “That’s quite a swing, isn’t it?”

Turning to Mr Gullis, he said: “You’d be toast if there was a 16% swing to Labour, wouldn’t you?”

Mr Gullis replied: “I’m laughing because Jonathan wants me to go. I don’t fear anything in Stoke-on-Trent North.”