Ex-Tory MP Imran Ahmad Khan leaves prison halfway through sexual assault sentence

Disgraced former Conservative MP Imran Ahmad Khan has been released from prison halfway through his 18-month sentence for sexually assaulting a teenage boy.

The 49-year-old was filmed walking out of HMP Brixton, in south London, at 10.15 am on Tuesday.

Wakefield councillor and Khan’s ex-agent Tony Homewood, who filmed the video, could be heard calling for him to apologise to his former constituents.

Khan was seen with long hair and a beard after serving nine months of his sentence behind bars.

