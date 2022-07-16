Tom Tugendhat quotes Albus Dumbledore during Tory leadership debate

Tom Tugendhat channelled his inner wizard and quoted Albus Dumbledore during Channel 4’s Tory leadership debate.

Mr Tugendhat, 49, echoed the Harry Potter character’s sentiment when he said: “It’s easy to stand up to your enemies, it’s sometimes harder to stand up to your friends.”

The candidate quoted the famous character when asked by an audience member: “Why should the public trust you?”

Soon after his response, the word “Dumbledore” started trending on Twitter.

“Trust in politics has been collapsing, trust in our party has been collapsing,” Mr Tugendhat added.

