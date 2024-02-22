Tory former justice secretary defends Hoyle: ‘He cares very deeply’

Tory former justice secretary Sir Robert Buckland has said he won’t ask for a vote of confidence in Sir Lindsay Hoyle.

Sir Lindsay apologised to the House of Commons after chaos ensued during a debate over a ceasefire in Gaza on Wednesday evening (21 February).

The Commons Speaker faced shouts of “resign” from both sides of the House after selecting Labour’s bid to amend an SNP motion calling for an “immediate ceasefire” in Gaza and Israel.

Speaking on the Robert Peston Show on Wednesday, Sir Robert said: “We’ve been down this road before with the previous speaker and votes etc. I’m not going to nail my colours to the mast. I think he made a fullsome apology, I thought that was heartfelt. I listened to it carefully, I know the man and I know he cares very deeply and will be reflecting tonight.”