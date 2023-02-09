Protesters interrupt Tory event to question disappearance of asylum-seeking children

A group of protesters infiltrated a Tory party fundraiser to express outrage over the children who have gone missing from hotels housing asylum seekers and to demand the resignation of the immigration minister Robert Jenrick.

Mr Jenrick has previously confirmed that around 200 children remain missing.

As the minister began to speak, campaigners stood up and told him: “The Home Office was told this could happen but you did nothing.”

“It is a shame that these individuals refused to engage in a grown up conversation,” a source close to Mr Jenrick told The Guardian.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.