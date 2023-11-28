Christmas tree made up of 2,000 cans of food on display in Trafalgar Square

A 20-foot Christmas tree made from 2,000 cans of food has been unveiled in Scarborough’s Trafalgar Square.

Tesco and its charity partners Trussell Trust and Fare Share created the tree with food cans of 10 items needed most by food banks this winter.

The tree aims to raise awareness of this and encourage customers to donate items at their local store.

Once the Christmas period is over the tree will be taken down with all of the 2,000 products donated to local food banks.