Train strikes: Government needs to ‘negotiate compromise’ with workers, says RMT

The government needs to negotiate a compromise with rail workers, John Leach, assistant general secretary of the National Union of Rail, Maritime and Transport Workers (RMT) has said.

Union members across 14 train operators have been instructed to strike on Thursday, 16 March in a continuing dispute over jobs, pay, and conditions.

Strikes will also take place on Saturday, 18 March, Thursday, 30 March, and Saturday, 1 April - the latter of which marks the beginning of the Easter school holidays for some parts of the UK.

