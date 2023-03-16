Mick Lynch has suggested the government’s offer to resolve the ongoing pay dispute is “rubbish”, as the rail network was once again brought to a standstill by strikes on Thursday (16 March).

Speaking from a picket line, the RMT boss said members haven’t had a pay increase in “three years” as he defended the latest round of walkouts.

“We haven’t accepted it because it’s a really poor offer, it’s rubbish really,” Mr Lynch said.

“It’s way below the rate of inflation.”

