Neighbour arrested after killing man in gate row

Footage shows the moment a man was arrested by police officers after beating his neighbour to death following a row over shutting a gate.

Trevor Gocan punched and kicked James O’Neill, known as Jim, in view of children near both of their homes in central London at around noon on October 6, 2024.

Mr O’Neill was left with a bleed on the brain. He died in hospital around a fortnight later, on Monday, October 21.

Police officers learned Gocan had gone into a nearby house and arrested him. Gocan, 57, and of Odhams Walk, Covent Garden, was found guilty of manslaughter at Southwark Crown Court on Thursday (May 1).

He has been remanded in custody to be sentenced at Southwark Crown Court on June 26.