Truck driver takes both hands off steering wheel to drink cup of tea on M6

A truck driver was caught taking both hands off his steering wheel on a motorway to sip a cup of tea.

The man made the risky manoeuvre on the M6 in Cheshire - unaware that he was being filmed by police officers in an unmarked HGV.

The video reveals how the driver originally clasped his brew in his right hand while gripping his steering wheel with the other.

But as the police pulled up beside his window, he swapped the mug between his hands, leaving his wheel completely unattended.

He was later fined £100 fine and given three points on his license.