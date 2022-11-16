The most confusing moments from Trump’s 2024 announcement

Donald Trump officially launched his 2024 presidential campaign in a highly anticipated speech on Tuesday night.

Despite being received well by adoring fans in Mar-a-Largo, there were some moments where the former president appeared confused.

At points, broadcasters CNN and Fox News cut away from carrying the speech live and critics labelled the announcement "low energy".

Here, the Independent looks at the most confused moment's from Mr Trump's speech, which included lies, impersonations, misnaming, and apparent time travel.

Sign up to our breaking news email alerts here