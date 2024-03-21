Trump Tower might be seized: What do New Yorkers think?

As Donald Trump looks increasingly unlikely to secure a bond to satisfy his $464m civil fraud judgment, New York Attorney General Letitia James has not been shy about the idea of seizing assets.

His New York City namesake, Trump Tower, is one piece of his property empire in the crosshairs.

The former president has made it clear that he does not want his building seized, and a fundraising message to his supporters read: “KEEP YOUR FILTHY HANDS OFF TRUMP TOWER!”

But how do New Yorkers feel about the suggestion that the attorney general could seize his property?

The Independent finds out.