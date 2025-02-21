A singer who performed the Canadian national anthem before the 4 Nations Face-Off championship game on Thursday, 20 February, changed a lyric in protest against Donald Trump’s repeated threats to make the country the 51st US state.

Chantal Kreviazuk changed the line from “in all of us command” to “that only us command."

Publicist Adam Gonshor later confirmed to the Associated Press that the US president's 51st state comments were the reason why.

Writing on Instagram, Ms Kreviazuk said: "I am sorry if you think that we’d be better off annexed.

"Canada, not unlike Ukraine is a sovereign nation."