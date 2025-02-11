Elon Musk 4-year-old son, X Æ A-Xii Musk, entertained himself by pulling a wide selection of faces for the cameras gathered in the Oval Office on Tuesday, 11 February.

President Trump was in the process of giving the world’s wealthiest man even more power to reshape the federal government.

Trump signed an executive order requiring agencies to cooperate with the Elon Musk-led “Department of Government Efficiency” to slash their workforces and limit the hiring of replacements.

Asked about critics who’ve called his efforts a “hostile takeover”, Musk told reporters: “The people voted for major government reform and that’s what the people are going to get.”