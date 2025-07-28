A van displaying a picture of Donald Trump and Jeffrey Epstein on its side was driven around Aberdeen, a video posted to Instagram by the Everyone Hates Elon political campaign group on Monday (28 July) shows.

The video was posted as the US president spoke with Sir Keir Starmer at his Turnberry golf course ball room in South Ayrshire.

Mr Trump and the prime minister met to discuss the UK-US trade deal as Britain hopes to be spared from the president’s tariff regime.

Footage showed the vehicle passing Marischal College in the city centre.