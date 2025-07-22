A sign saying "twinned with Epstein Island" has been put up at Donald Trump's golf course in Aberdeen ahead of his visit to Scotland.

Video posted on Instagram on Monday (21 July) by the political campaign group Everyone Hates Elon, captioned "Getting ready to welcome Donald Trump to Scotland," showed an unknown figure placing a placard at the course.

The action comes amid MAGA backlash over the Trump administration’s handling of the Epstein case.

Earlier in July, a poster featuring a photograph of Mr Trump and Epstein was displayed near the US Embassy in London.

A video shared by the group shows a demonstrator installing the image at a bus stop.