Donald Trump claimed Kamala Harris “picked the wrong place” to campaign - as Beyoncé joined the vice president at her Texas rally.

The Republican presidential candidate traveled to Texas on Friday (25 October) to attack his Democratic rival.

Harris has “picked the wrong place," Trump declared at an electoral event in Austin, capital of Texas, a long-time Republican state.

The Republican mocked his opponent by saying that Harris decided to campaign in Texas because "she is losing by a lot" in the swing states, where elections can be decided.