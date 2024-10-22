Trump criticizes Harris for ‘taking day off’ - as she records NBC election interview

Donald Trump has criticized Kamala Harris for “taking a day off’”, as the vice president records her NBC election interview.

Speaking at a campaign Latino roundtable in Doral, Florida today (22 October), Trump accused Harris of “taking a day off” from the campaign with just 14 days to go before Election Day.

The vice president is in Washington, DC “where she will receive briefings and conduct internal meetings with staff” according to her schedule.

At 3.40pm she will sit for an interview with NBC’s Hallie Jackson that will air on NBC Nightly News at 6.30pm.

At 4.30pm she will also tape an interview with Telemundo’s Julio Vaqueiro.