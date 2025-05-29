Independent TV
Trump suggests Harvard should have cap on international students
Donald Trump says Harvard University should have a 15 per cent cap on the number of foreign students it admits and that the Ivy League school needs to show the administration their list of students accepted from outside the United States.
Speaking on Wednesday, 28 May, Mr Trump said, “They should have a cap of maybe around 15 per cent, not 31 per cent. We have people want to go to Harvard and other schools. They can't get in because we have foreign students there.”
The president suggested the reason for the checks was due to domestic safety concerns.
“I want to make sure that the foreign students are people that can love our country. We don’t want to see shopping centres exploding,” he said.
His comments came days after the Trump administration moved to block Harvard University from enrolling any international students, a decision that has been put on hold by a federal judge, pending a lawsuit.
