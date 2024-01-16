Donald Trump takes win at Iowa caucuses | On the Ground

Donald Trump came out on top in a landslide victory in the 2024 Iowa caucuses, setting a record with a margin of more than 30 points.

Voters braved treacherous conditions, trekking through the snow to gather and cast their vote in schools, gyms and churches across the state.

The real race was for second place, where Ron DeSantis just won out over Nikki Haley.

The Florida governor told supporters that he had earned a ticket to stay in the race with a second-place finish.

Vivek Ramaswamy dropped out of the running, after receiving just a single-digit share of the vote.