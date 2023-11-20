Donald Trump bragged that a Taliban leader called him “your excellency” whilst speaking at an Iowa rally on Saturday, 18 November.

The former President addressed supporters in Fort Dodge on a number of topics, taking time to consistently mock current President Joe Biden throughout the speech.

Trump seemed proud that a Taliban leader was nice to him, questioning if they would have had acted the same towards Biden.

Trump also praised Chinese president Xi Jingping, calling him “fierce” and “smart,” whilst labelling Biden as “weak” and “a very stupid person.”