Kristi Noem issues immigration warning in front of El Salvador mega-prison inmates

Donald Trump’s Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem filmed a social media video inside a mega-prison in El Salvador holding Venezuelan people deported by the United States as she visited the facility on Wednesday, 26 March.

In the footage, Ms Noem posed in front of prisoners in the Terrorism Confinement Center (CECOT) as she warned: “Do not come to our country illegally.”

It comes after hundreds of immigrants, alleged by US authorities to be members of Venezuela's notorious Tren de Aragua gang, were transferred to CECOT on Sunday.

This move was part of a $6m agreement between the Trump administration and El Salvadoran President Nayib Bukele, providing the US with a year's worth of detention services.